Citation
Baker H, Alden LE, Robichaud M. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; 34(6): 645-657.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33960230
Abstract
Background and Objectives Safety behaviors display some similarities to coping behaviors, raising questions about whether the two sets of behaviors display distinct associations with anxiety symptoms.Design and Method To examine this issue, we conducted two cross-sectional studies in which participants (n = 243 and 157) completed measures of the safety behaviors associated with social anxiety disorder (SAD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), the Brief Ways of Coping Scale (BWOC), and SAD and GAD symptom measures. In Study 1, extant safety-behavior and coping measures were used. In Study 2, the measures were modified so that they followed the same format and instructions.
Language: en
Keywords
anxiety disorders; coping; Safety behaviors