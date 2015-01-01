|
Fernández-Rouco N, Fernández-Fuertes AA, García-Lastra M, España-Chico C. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 37(4): 328-343.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: School-based mentoring provided by teachers contributes to the ultimate goal of education: all-round student development and a good mutual coexistence. Aims: This study investigates secondary school students? perceptions of a school climate and school-based mentoring provided by teachers; it also examines the relationship between the school climate and peer aggression, and the moderating effect that teacher-led school mentoring could have on this relationship.
