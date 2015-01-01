Abstract

BACKGROUND: Human growth hormone (HGH) is a categorized as a performance-enhancing substance. HGH has been abused by athletes for doping purposes. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a first lethal case of HGH acute toxicity. A young-agitated-athlete with a history of somatropin for the past 2-year, who had hallucinations referred to the emergency department reporting to have abused of 300 mg subcutaneous injections of HGH. He was tachycardic with mild hypertension. Lab data revealed hypernatremia (157 mEq/L), hyperkalemia (5.3 mEq/L), high LDH (1448 U/L), and CPK (2620 U/L), in favor of rhabdomyolysis. Routine drug screening tests were negative for all substances. He was intubated due to low O(2) saturation and progressive loss of consciousness. After several episodes of hyperthermia, hypertension, and possibly pulmonary embolism, he died subsequent to somatropin overdose.



CONCLUSIONS: Complications of HGH misuse can be life-threatening and athletes should be warned of its deleterious effects.

