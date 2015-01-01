|
Sivarajasingam V, Webber I, Riboli-Sasco E, Alaa A, El-Osta A. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2042.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36348298
BACKGROUND: Reported cases of Domestic Violence and Abuse (DVA) have increased since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. Understanding the general public's view about DVA is vital, as it would help develop targeted interventions and effective public policies to tackle this rising problem in society. Our qualitative study investigated the public awareness, attitudes and perceptions towards DVA, and explored mechanisms to tackle DVA in the community setting in the UK.
COVID-19; Domestic violence; Abuse; Community setting; Interventions; Raising awareness; Rapid screening tools