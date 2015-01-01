SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Campisi SC, Ataullahjan A, Baxter JAB, Szatmari P, Bhutta ZA. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2022; 48: e101492.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2022.101492

36347181

Adolescent mental health (MH) disorders with striking prominence include anxiety, self-harm and depression. The current review aims to highlight high-quality reviews of novel interventions, mainly Cochrane reviews, and/or quality meta-analyses published between 2019 and 2022 on three adolescent mental health challenges. Recent evidence about the effectiveness of psychosocial interventions is encouraging. However, the shift to virtual treatment methods during the pandemic was supported by a relatively thin body of research. Future research and policy in child and youth MH must address the consequences of the pandemic or comparable disruptions on adolescent MH, as well as mitigation strategies. An emphasis on integrated digital, community and school platforms for mental health within child and adolescent health services would benefit from a greater focus on early recognition and prevention.


Adolescent; Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Self-harm; Interventions

