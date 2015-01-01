Abstract

Previous studies have found that people with substance use disorder are associated with significantly higher odds of suicidal ideation than the general population. Psychological pain and emotional regulation are considered protective factors for suicidal ideation, but the interaction process is not clear. In this study, we investigated the effects of psychological pain on suicidal ideation and constructed a moderated mediation model. 445 men with substance use disorder in China were recruited to complete the Chinese version of the Psychological Pain Scale, Regulatory Emotional Self-efficacy Scale, Suicidal Ideation Scale, and Intolerance of Uncertainty Scale. The results demonstrated that psychological pain significantly and positively predicted suicidal ideation among people with substance use disorder, and that regulatory emotional self-efficacy played a mediating role between psychological pain and suicidal ideation. Intolerance of uncertainty moderated the top and bottom halves of the intermediate process paths. This study suggests that intolerance of uncertainty and regulatory emotional self-efficacy can be improved by interventions among people with substance use disorder, which in turn can reduce their suicidal ideation and improve quality of life.

