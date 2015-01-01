Abstract

The purpose of this systematic review was to locate and synthesise existing peer-reviewed quantitative and qualitative evidence regarding the relationship between social connection and suicide among newcomers, immigrants, and asylum seekers. Systematic searches were conducted according to PRISMA guidelines using Web of Science and Pubmed. Search terms included those related to (1) social isolation and loneliness, (2) suicide and suicidal ideation, and (3) newcomer, immigrant, and asylum-seeking populations. Inclusion was limited to studies that were published in English and conducted between January 2001 and July 2021 in core anglosphere countries (Canada, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland). All potentially eligible articles were screened at two stages: First, we reviewed title and abstracts to omit obviously irrelevant studies and second, we reviewed the full text of each candidate article. Our initial search yielded 136 results. A total of 108 unique results were included for screening; 12 of which were eligible for inclusion in this review. Studies were categorized into 2 themes based on the methodologies of the articles found: qualitative perspectives of immigrants and newcomers; quantitative assessment of the risk of suicide burden and impact of social support and engagement on health and wellbeing of newcomers. Both types of studies highlight a social (dis)connection as an important determinant of mental health and suicide risk among immigrant populations in core anglo-sphere countries, highlighting the continued importance of community programs and funding to support inclusion and community-development among newcomer, immigrant, and asylum-seeking populations.

Language: en