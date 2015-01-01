|
Citation
|
Liu L, Lazazzara G, Meldrum RC. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36346164
|
Abstract
|
The goals of this study were to assess the prevalence of victimization among people who are transitioning from prison to the community, and to examine the nexus of violent victimization during reentry, mental health, and weekly work hours. The participants (n = 724; average age = 29.09 years) were interviewed before release, and in the 3rd, 9th, and 15th months into reentry. Longitudinal data about their mental health, work hours, family environment, and victimization were collected. We drew on Agnew's general strain theory and employed multilevel longitudinal modeling to examine how victimization affected respondents' work hours via mental health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; reentry; general strain theory; violent victimization; work capacity