Abstract

BACKGROUND: Illegal online pharmacies function as affiliate networks, in which search engine results pages (SERPs) are poisoned by several links redirecting site visitors to unlicensed drug distribution pages upon clicking on the link of a legitimate, yet irrelevant domain. This unfair online marketing practice is commonly referred to as search redirection attack, a most frequently used technique in the online illegal pharmaceutical marketplace.



OBJECTIVE: This study is meant to describe the mechanism of search redirection attacks in Google search results in relation to erectile dysfunction medications in European countries and also to determine the local and global scales of this problem.



METHODS: The search engine query results regarding 4 erectile dysfunction medications were documented using Google. The search expressions were "active ingredient" and "buy" in the language of 12 European countries, including Hungary. The final destination website legitimacy was checked at LegitScript, and the estimated number of monthly unique visitors was obtained from SEMrush traffic analytics. Compromised links leading to international illegal medicinal product vendors via redirection were analyzed using Gephi graph visualization software.



RESULTS: Compromised links redirecting to active online pharmacies were present in search query results of all evaluated countries. The prevalence was highest in Spain (62/160, 38.8%), Hungary (52/160, 32.5%), Italy (46/160, 28.8%), and France (37/160, 23.1%), whereas the lowest was in Finland (12/160, 7.5%), Croatia (10/160, 6.3%), and Bulgaria (2/160, 1.3%), as per data recorded in November 2020. A decrease in the number of compromised sites linking visitors to illegitimate medicine sellers was observed in the Hungarian data set between 2019 and 2021, from 41% (33/80) to 5% (4/80), respectively. Out of 1920 search results in the international sample, 380 (19.79%) search query results were compromised, with the majority (n=342, 90%) of links redirecting individuals to 73 international illegal medicinal product vendors. Most of these illegal online pharmacies (41/73, 56%) received only 1 or 2 compromised links, whereas the top 3 domains with the highest in-degree link value received more than one-third of all incoming links. Traffic analysis of 35 pharmacy specific domains, accessible via compromised links in search engine queries, showed a total of 473,118 unique visitors in November 2020.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the number of compromised links in SERPs has shown a decreasing tendency in Hungary, an analysis of the European search query data set points to the global significance of search engine poisoning. Our research illustrates that search engine poisoning is a constant threat, as illegitimate affiliate networks continue to flourish while uncoordinated interventions by authorities and individual stakeholders remain insufficient. Ultimately, without a dedicated and comprehensive effort on the part of search engine providers for effectively monitoring and moderating SERPs, they may never be entirely free of compromised links leading to illegal online pharmacy networks.

