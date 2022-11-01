|
Citation
Pieterse CM, Eggen JK. Ned. Tijdschr. Tandheelkd. 2022; 129(11): 494-497.
Vernacular Title
Seksueel trauma; behandelbaarheid in de tandartspraktijk
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Prelum)
DOI
PMID
36345672
Abstract
A patient with extreme fear of dental treatment and a history of sexual abuse as well presented at a Centre for Special Care Dentistry. A dentist specializing in dental anxiety and a clinical psychologist worked closely together during intake and treatment phases. The comorbid PTSS appeared to hamper the exposure therapy. In consultation with the patient, she was referred to a specialized inpatient unit for intensive trauma treatment. This trauma treatment took place parallel to the exposure treatment at the dentist's. When the trauma had been treated successfully, further treatment at the dentist's for anxiety counselling also proceeded much more smoothly. At the end of the anxiety treatment, the patient was referred back to the regular dental practice.
Language: nl
Keywords
Humans; Female; Anxiety; *Fear; *Sexual Trauma; Dentist-Patient Relations