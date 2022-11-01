Abstract

A patient with extreme fear of dental treatment and a history of sexual abuse as well presented at a Centre for Special Care Dentistry. A dentist specializing in dental anxiety and a clinical psychologist worked closely together during intake and treatment phases. The comorbid PTSS appeared to hamper the exposure therapy. In consultation with the patient, she was referred to a specialized inpatient unit for intensive trauma treatment. This trauma treatment took place parallel to the exposure treatment at the dentist's. When the trauma had been treated successfully, further treatment at the dentist's for anxiety counselling also proceeded much more smoothly. At the end of the anxiety treatment, the patient was referred back to the regular dental practice.



===



Een patiënt met extreme angst voor de tandheelkundige behandeling en daarbij een geschiedenis van seksueel misbruik meldde zich bij een Centrum voor Bijzondere Tandheelkunde. De diagnostiek en behandeling werden uitgevoerd door een tandarts-angstbegeleiding en een GZ-psycholoog. Tijdens de angstbehandeling bleek dat het trauma interfereerde met de op angst gerichte therapie en dat deze stagneerde. Daarom werd in overleg met de patiënt verwezen naar een extern expertisecentrum voor traumabehandeling. Parallel aan de angstbehandeling bij de tandarts vond deze traumabehandeling plaats. Toen het trauma succesvol was behandeld, verliep de verdere behandeling bij de tandarts-angstbegeleiding ook veel voorspoediger. Aan het einde van de angstbehandeling werd de patiënt terugverwezen naar de reguliere praktijk.

Language: nl