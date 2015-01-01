|
Citation
|
Kojima A, Kaneko Y, Manabe T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 1-6.
|
Vernacular Title
|
保護者の認識から見た子どもの自転車乗車時の危険行動に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to consider appropriate safety guidance and warnings for children when riding bicycles, we conducted an online questionnaire survey to verify the characteristics of dangerous behaviors and near-miss events when riding bicycles. In this study, we investigated the awareness of parents because it is thought that children themselves are often unaware of their dangerous behavior. The responses were categorized into three types of quantification, and the characteristics of each age group and the relationship between risky behavior and risky events were analyzed. As a result of the analysis, it was found that risky behavior could be classified into two axes: 1. enjoyment of driving/enjoyment other than driving, and 2. unconscious carelessness/conscious carelessness. In addition, it was found that elementary school students were more likely to take pleasure in driving and risky behavior associated with unconscious carelessness, while junior high and high school students were more likely to take pleasure in activities other than driving and risky behavior associated with conscious carelessness.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
アンケート調査; 交通安全; 保護者; 子ども; 自転車