Abstract

In order to consider appropriate safety guidance and warnings for children when riding bicycles, we conducted an online questionnaire survey to verify the characteristics of dangerous behaviors and near-miss events when riding bicycles. In this study, we investigated the awareness of parents because it is thought that children themselves are often unaware of their dangerous behavior. The responses were categorized into three types of quantification, and the characteristics of each age group and the relationship between risky behavior and risky events were analyzed. As a result of the analysis, it was found that risky behavior could be classified into two axes: 1. enjoyment of driving/enjoyment other than driving, and 2. unconscious carelessness/conscious carelessness. In addition, it was found that elementary school students were more likely to take pleasure in driving and risky behavior associated with unconscious carelessness, while junior high and high school students were more likely to take pleasure in activities other than driving and risky behavior associated with conscious carelessness.



===



自転車乗車時の子どもに対する適切な安全指導や注意喚起について検討するため、自転車乗車時の危険行動やヒヤリハット事象の特徴について、Web アンケート調査により検証した。子ども自身は危険行動を自覚していないことも多いと考えられることから、本研究では保護者の認識を調査した。回答結果を数量化3 類により分類し、年代別の特徴と危険行動と危険事象の関連性について分析を行った。分析の結果、危険行動は「1.運転による楽しさ/運転以外の楽しさ」と「2.無意識的な油断/意識的な油断」の 2 つの軸で分類できる可能性が見られた。また、小学生は運転による楽しさと無意識的油断に伴う危険行動、中高生は運転以外の楽しさと意識的油断に伴う危険行動を取りやすいことが分かった。

Language: ja