Matsuo K, Yimmavong N, Chakma M, Miyazaki K, Sugiki N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 7-13.
交通公園の利用経験が児童の交通ルール認識に与える影響 ～豊橋市交通公園を対象に～
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, as a basic study on the contribution of traffic parks to traffic safety education, we aimed to understand the impact of children's experience of using traffic parks on their awareness of traffic rules. We analyzed the relationship between the usage frequency of traffic parks in Toyohashi city and traffic rule recognition by questionnaire survey targeting people. As a result, it was found that the more frequently children used traffic parks before entering school, the more likely they were to stop when riding a bicycle, and the more likely they were to stop at a non-signalized crosswalk to follow a pedestrian. It was shown that it has a positive effect on the recognition of many traffic rules, such as increased awareness and behavior of giving up. On the other hand, regarding the left-hand side of the bicycle, it was also shown that although the frequency of use of traffic parks before entering school improved awareness, it did not lead to behavior.
Language: ja
アンケート; 交通ルール; 交通公園; 交通安全教育; 児童