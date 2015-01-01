|
Citation
|
Harata N, Sunaga D, Ootsu K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 15-18.
|
Vernacular Title
|
補償運転の実態と促進策に関する研究～運転の振返りと情報提供に着目して～
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, with the declining birthrate and aging population, an increase in fatal accidents involving elderly drivers has been viewed as a problem. As a countermeasure, there is a license return policy, but there is a risk that it will bring about a sudden change in the lives of the elderly. Therefore, this research focuses on "compensatory driving" that considers the deterioration of one's own driving skills instead of returning the driver's license and drives safely. We conducted a questionnaire survey on There are two promotional measures: providing information that driving at night and in the rain is dangerous, and looking back on one's own driving and acknowledging the decline in driving skills. As a result, we grasped the relationship between driving frequency and confidence in driving and the rate of those who performed compensatory driving, and made them aware that both information provision and review of driving were effective in changing their willingness to perform compensatory driving, and that their driving skills were declining. proved to be effective.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
補償運転; 運転技能低下; 高齢ドライバー