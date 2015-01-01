|
Mori F, Ikeda T, Murakami M, Hirakawa T, Kobayashi H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 19-22.
速度抑制効果及び走行安全性の観点からの 40km/h 路線へ適応するハンプの形状に関する実験的研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
With the introduction of physical devices such as humps and smooth crosswalks, even on routes where the speed limit exceeds 30km/h, it is expected that the speed control of automobiles and, in turn, the safety of non-signal crosswalks will be improved. Therefore, in this study, we verified the shape of a hump that is suitable for a route with a speed limit of 40 km/h from the viewpoint of speed control effect and driving safety by running an experiment on a hump with a shape that is less height and gradient than the technical standards. . With the shape verified this time, when the target speed exceeds 40 km/h, the increase in discomfort and danger is large, and the speed control effect for vehicles traveling at speeds exceeding 40 km/h can be expected. became. However, depending on the shape, there were also cases where there was little expectation of a speed control effect because discomfort was small, and there were concerns about the occurrence of sudden deceleration when entering a hump.
Language: ja
スムーズ横断歩道; ハンプ; 交通安全; 速度抑制