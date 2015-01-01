Abstract

Although the number of traffic accidents in Japan is showing signs of improvement, it has bottomed out in recent years. This tendency is conspicuous on community roads. On community roads, it is more difficult to obtain data such as traffic volume than on arterial roads, and analysis of safety measures has been limited. However, in recent years, due to the spread of ETC2.0, etc., the amount of usable data on community roads is increasing. On the other hand, when focusing on traffic accident prediction analysis methods, the application of AI (artificial intelligence) is expected in recent years for the purpose of effective traffic accident analysis for multivariate analysis methods such as multiple regression analysis. Therefore, in this research, we used ETC data and inverse reinforcement learning, which is a type of AI, to estimate potential danger factors such as sudden braking and high-speed driving on community roads. We also obtained knowledge about the possibility of identifying accident factors using inverse reinforcement learning.



我が国における交通事故の発生状況は改善の傾向を示しているが、近年は下げ止まり状態となっている。この傾向は生活道路において顕著である。生活道路では、幹線道路と比較して交通量などのデータ取得が困難であり、安全対策に関わる分析が限定的であった。しかし、近年では ETC2.0 の普及などにより生活道路における使用可能データが増加傾向にある。一方で、交通事故予測の分析手法に着目すると重回帰分析をはじめとする多変量解析法に対して、近年効果的な交通事故分析を目的として AI(人工知能)の応用が期待されている。そこで、本研究では ETC データと AI の一種である逆強化学習を活用し、生活道路における急ブレーキや高速運転といった潜在的な危険の要因の推定を行った。そして、逆強化学習を用いた事故要因特定の可能性に関する知見を得た。

Language: ja