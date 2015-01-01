Abstract

In this study, we focused on multiple intersections where right-turning accident countermeasures were implemented using road markings, and from the changes in the behavior of right-turning vehicles before and after the countermeasures, we verified the impact of accident countermeasures on vehicles and the difference in the impact depending on the intersection. As a result, the construction of white dashed lines that indicate right-turn vehicle flow lines in intersections, coloring with red paint, and the installation of rubber poles at the tip of the median strip zebra reduced the rate of occurrence of dangerous behavior that could lead to accidents. It was found that it has the effect of reducing the driving force and the effect of reducing the driving that deviates greatly to the left and right from the original right-turning course. In addition, when there is no oncoming vehicle going straight, when the vehicle is traveling freely, when the traffic signal indicates a right turn arrow, etc., the driving position in the intersection shifts to the left or right. It was found that there is an effect to move the stop position upstream when the oncoming vehicle is waiting for the oncoming vehicle to move upstream.



本研究では，路面表示による右折時事故対策が実施された複数交差点に着目し，対策前後での右折車の挙動の変化から，事故対策が車両に与える影響および交差点による影響の違いを検証した．結果として，交差点内の右折車動線を示す白色破線の施工，赤色塗装によるカラー化や中央分離帯先端部ゼブラへのラバーポールの設置は，事故に繋がる可能性のある危険挙動の発生割合を低下させる効果や，本来の右折時進路から左右に大きく逸脱した走行を減少させる効果をもたらすことがわかった．また，対向直進車がいない場合，自由走行である場合，信号表示が右折矢である場合などに，交差点内の走行位置が左右にずれることや，白色破線および交差点内停止線の施工は，交差点内での対向直進車待機時の停止位置を上流に移動させる効果があることがわかった．

Language: ja