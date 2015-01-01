|
Shiraki H, Suzuki K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 39-45.
走行挙動に基づいた複数交差点の右折時事故対策効果に関する分析
In this study, we focused on multiple intersections where right-turning accident countermeasures were implemented using road markings, and from the changes in the behavior of right-turning vehicles before and after the countermeasures, we verified the impact of accident countermeasures on vehicles and the difference in the impact depending on the intersection. As a result, the construction of white dashed lines that indicate right-turn vehicle flow lines in intersections, coloring with red paint, and the installation of rubber poles at the tip of the median strip zebra reduced the rate of occurrence of dangerous behavior that could lead to accidents. It was found that it has the effect of reducing the driving force and the effect of reducing the driving that deviates greatly to the left and right from the original right-turning course. In addition, when there is no oncoming vehicle going straight, when the vehicle is traveling freely, when the traffic signal indicates a right turn arrow, etc., the driving position in the intersection shifts to the left or right. It was found that there is an effect to move the stop position upstream when the oncoming vehicle is waiting for the oncoming vehicle to move upstream.
交差点; 交通安全; 右折車; 挙動分析; 走行軌跡