Nishihori Y, Nakajima R, Hashimoto R, Matsuo K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 51-56.
交差点幾何構造に着目した歩車分離式信号交差点における交通事故リスク要因の分析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
This study focused on pedestrian-vehicle separation signals, which have been shown to be effective in reducing traffic accidents and are being developed nationwide. The factors of different conditions of segregated traffic lights on the number of traffic accidents were analyzed. Analyzes were performed using actual traffic accident data and a negative binomial regression model for traffic accident risk assessment. As a result, it was confirmed that the factors that affect the risk of traffic accidents differed depending on the parties concerned, and that long distances between stop lines and the use of corner land were factors that increased the risk of bicycle and pedestrian accidents. In addition, factors that increase the risk of car accidents, such as a large number of branches, a large crossing angle, and the absence of curbs and guardrails, were confirmed.
Language: ja
交差点幾何構造; 交通事故リスク; 歩車分離式信号; 自転車歩行者事故; 負の二項項回帰