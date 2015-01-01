Abstract

This study focused on pedestrian-vehicle separation signals, which have been shown to be effective in reducing traffic accidents and are being developed nationwide. The factors of different conditions of segregated traffic lights on the number of traffic accidents were analyzed. Analyzes were performed using actual traffic accident data and a negative binomial regression model for traffic accident risk assessment. As a result, it was confirmed that the factors that affect the risk of traffic accidents differed depending on the parties concerned, and that long distances between stop lines and the use of corner land were factors that increased the risk of bicycle and pedestrian accidents. In addition, factors that increase the risk of car accidents, such as a large number of branches, a large crossing angle, and the absence of curbs and guardrails, were confirmed.



本研究は、交通事故削減の効果が示され、全国で整備が進められている歩車分離式信号に着目し、整備による交通事故削減の効果をさらに高めるための条件を検討するため、歩車分離式信号の様々な条件が交通事故件数に及ぼす要因を分析した。分析は、実際の交通事故発生状況のデータと、交通事故リスク評価のために負の二項回帰モデルを用いて行った。その結果、当事者の違いによって交通事故リスクに影響する要因が異なること、自転車歩行者事故のリスクを高める要因として、停止線間距離が長いことや角地土地利用があることが確認できた。また、自動車事故のリスクを高める要因として、枝数が多いことや交差角度が大きいこと、縁石・ガードレールがないこと、などが確認できた。

