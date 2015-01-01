Abstract

Since the wire rope guard fence has thin columns, the required width for installation is small, and it is advantageous to install it on existing roads and to use it as a separation strip with narrow width. Since 2017, it has been installed as a lane divider in the center of the temporary 2-lane earthwork section of the expressway, and safety has been confirmed, such as the deterrence of fatal accidents due to head-on collisions. In this study, we developed installation specifications for concrete pavement in order to expand the installable section of the wire rope guard fence. By using metal expanded bottom type post-installed anchors for terminal fittings, terminal foundations for steel pipe piles are no longer required. Using it eliminates the need for a sleeve. Furthermore, it was clarified that the same degree of deformability as the standard specification of the civil engineering department can be expected by using the rope connecting material.



ワイヤロープ式防護柵は、支柱が細いので設置のための必要幅が少なく、既存道路への設置や狭い幅員の分離帯用として使用することが有利である。2017 年から高速道路の暫定 2 車線土工部中央にレーンディバイダーとして整備された結果、正面衝突による死亡事故抑止などの安全性が確認された。本研究では、ワイヤロープ式防護柵の設置可能区間を拡げるために、コンクリート舗装への設置仕様を開発した。端末金具に金属拡底式あと施工アンカーを使用することで、鋼管杭の端末基礎が不要になり、既設橋梁用支柱基部プレート式と、金属系、または、接着系のめねじタイプのあと施工アンカーを使用することで、スリーブが不要になる。さらに、ロープ連結材を使用することで土工部標準仕様と同程度の変形性が見込まれることが明らかになった。

