|
Citation
|
Hirasawa M, Ito Y, Sato Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 57-63.
|
Vernacular Title
|
コンクリート舗装におけるワイヤロープ式防護柵の設置仕様の開発
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the wire rope guard fence has thin columns, the required width for installation is small, and it is advantageous to install it on existing roads and to use it as a separation strip with narrow width. Since 2017, it has been installed as a lane divider in the center of the temporary 2-lane earthwork section of the expressway, and safety has been confirmed, such as the deterrence of fatal accidents due to head-on collisions. In this study, we developed installation specifications for concrete pavement in order to expand the installable section of the wire rope guard fence. By using metal expanded bottom type post-installed anchors for terminal fittings, terminal foundations for steel pipe piles are no longer required. Using it eliminates the need for a sleeve. Furthermore, it was clarified that the same degree of deformability as the standard specification of the civil engineering department can be expected by using the rope connecting material.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ワイヤロープ; 事故対策; 事故防止; 交通安全; 正面衝突