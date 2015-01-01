Abstract

As stated in the safety and security plan published in 2019, wire ropes are to be installed in two-way traffic sections (provisional sections). The installation of the wire rope section has reduced the number of jumping accidents, and the number of accidents leading to death and injury has decreased in the installed section. On the other hand, traffic is closed due to accidental contact with wire ropes, and repair work is being carried out as an emergency response. In this paper, the Tokushima Expressway (excluding the additional lane project), which is used as a temporary section of the entire line, is targeted, and the number of accidents that occurred after the installation of wire ropes was organized by installation location, and the characteristics of the accidents were organized and verified. rice field. From the verification results, it was confirmed that there was a tendency for the behavior history to be different at the location where the accident occurred. It was also confirmed that most of the accidents were caused by careless driving.



===



令和元年に公表された安心安全計画にも記載されているが，対面通行区間（暫定区間）ではワイヤーロープを設置することとなっている．従前よりワイヤーロープ区間の設置により飛出事故は減少し，死傷に繋がる事故は設置区間では減少している．その反面，ワイヤーロープに接触する事故により通行止めが発生し，緊急対応で行う補修工事を実施する状況である．本論文では全線暫定区間として供用している徳島自動車道（付加車線事業を除く）を対象としワイヤーロープの設置後に発生した事故について設置箇所別に事故件数を整理し事故の特徴を整理し検証を行った．検証結果より事故発生箇所は挙動履歴が他と異なる傾向があることが確認できた．多くの事故は漫然運転による事故が主流であることも確認できた．

Language: ja