|
Citation
|
Hirata A, Sato S, Nagai M, Shunto Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 65-68.
|
Vernacular Title
|
ワイヤーロープ区間における事故の特徴について
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As stated in the safety and security plan published in 2019, wire ropes are to be installed in two-way traffic sections (provisional sections). The installation of the wire rope section has reduced the number of jumping accidents, and the number of accidents leading to death and injury has decreased in the installed section. On the other hand, traffic is closed due to accidental contact with wire ropes, and repair work is being carried out as an emergency response. In this paper, the Tokushima Expressway (excluding the additional lane project), which is used as a temporary section of the entire line, is targeted, and the number of accidents that occurred after the installation of wire ropes was organized by installation location, and the characteristics of the accidents were organized and verified. rice field. From the verification results, it was confirmed that there was a tendency for the behavior history to be different at the location where the accident occurred. It was also confirmed that most of the accidents were caused by careless driving.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ワイヤーロープ; 交通安全; 暫定区間