Abstract

On Japan's expressways, traffic accidents are increasing when lanes are restricted due to maintenance work as a countermeasure against aging structures. In the case of accidents resulting in injury or death, while it is relatively easy to grasp the circumstances at the time of the traffic accident by going through on-site verification, it is possible to identify the cause of minor property damage accidents such as contact with an arrow board at the beginning of the construction lane regulation. It is difficult. Therefore, we decided to deploy the super-high-brightness LED warning light "Pikadora", which was developed as a material and equipment that has both a luminous body for calling attention and a recording function in the event of an emergency, at the beginning of the construction lane regulation, and attached to the arrow board. Video footage of the moment of the accident is now available. In this paper, we observed the situation at the time of the traffic accident at the beginning of the construction lane regulation from the video of the traffic accident recorded in "Pikadora", and clarified the actual situation of the accident type by lane regulation method and vehicle type. .



わが国の高速道路は、構造体の老朽化対策としての保全工事に伴う車線規制時の交通事故が増加している。人身事故の場合は、現場検証を経ることで交通事故発生時の状況を比較的把握しやすい一方で、工事車線規制始端部での矢印板への接触事故といった軽微な物損事故の原因を特定することは難しい。そこで、注意喚起のための発光体と突発事象発生時の録画機能を併せ持つ資機材として開発された超高輝度 LED 警告灯『ピカドラ』を工事車線規制始端部に配備することとし、矢印板への接触事故の瞬間の映像を入手できるようになった。本論では、『ピカドラ』に録画された交通事故発生時の映像から工事車線規制始端部における交通事故発生時の状況について観察し、車線規制方法別や車種別等の事故形態の実態を明らかにした。

Language: ja