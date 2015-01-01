|
Uehata J, Sakurai M, Inayoshi R, Oomiya H, Fukai Y, Nonaka Y, Akahane H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 73-79.
|
高速道路の工事車線規制始端部における交通事故発生状況分析
On Japan's expressways, traffic accidents are increasing when lanes are restricted due to maintenance work as a countermeasure against aging structures. In the case of accidents resulting in injury or death, while it is relatively easy to grasp the circumstances at the time of the traffic accident by going through on-site verification, it is possible to identify the cause of minor property damage accidents such as contact with an arrow board at the beginning of the construction lane regulation. It is difficult. Therefore, we decided to deploy the super-high-brightness LED warning light "Pikadora", which was developed as a material and equipment that has both a luminous body for calling attention and a recording function in the event of an emergency, at the beginning of the construction lane regulation, and attached to the arrow board. Video footage of the moment of the accident is now available. In this paper, we observed the situation at the time of the traffic accident at the beginning of the construction lane regulation from the video of the traffic accident recorded in "Pikadora", and clarified the actual situation of the accident type by lane regulation method and vehicle type. .
ピカドラ; 交通事故; 工事車線規制; 高速道路