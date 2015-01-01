Abstract

In this study, we investigated the merging behavior of traveling vehicles into the second lane, and the behavior of merging vehicles and their following vehicles under the regulation of the first lane on the shoulder side of the three-lane section of the Chuo Expressway on one side. Data recorded by a video camera were analyzed. By visually observing the recorded data, we extracted examples of tangles and classified them into 6 categories, using deceleration lights and sudden changes in the running trajectory as a guideline. As a result of estimating the trajectory of the related vehicles every 1/30th of a second for each of the above categories and analyzing the process leading up to the complication in detail, it was found that in the patterns where the risk was particularly high, there was a delay in recognizing lane reduction due to regulations and a parallel It was presumed that the main cause was a miscommunication with the running vehicle. We proposed a complication index PIC, which evaluates the risk by the area of ​​polygons with lane reduction points and related vehicles as vertices, and confirmed its applicability.



本研究においては、中央自動車道の片側 3 車線区間の路肩側第 1 車線の規制に伴う走行車両の第 2 車線への合流挙動、および被合流車、あるいはそれらの後続車両の挙動を、複数のビデオカメラによる録画データにより分析した。録画データの目視観測により、減速灯点灯や走行軌跡の急変などを目安にして、錯綜の発生例を抽出し、6 区分した。上記区分毎に関係車両の 1/30 秒毎の走行軌跡を推定し、錯綜に到るまでの過程を詳細に分析した結果、リスクが特に高まったパターンで規制による車線減少の認識遅れ、および並走車両との意思疎通の齟齬が主因を構成していると推定された。車線減少点および関係車両を頂点とする多角形の面積でリスクを評価する錯綜指標 PIC を提案し、その適用性を確認した。

