|
Citation
|
Akahane H, Katori I, Goto W, Uehata J, Nonaka Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 81-88.
|
Vernacular Title
|
高速道路の工事規制による車線減少部における走行車両の挙動分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we investigated the merging behavior of traveling vehicles into the second lane, and the behavior of merging vehicles and their following vehicles under the regulation of the first lane on the shoulder side of the three-lane section of the Chuo Expressway on one side. Data recorded by a video camera were analyzed. By visually observing the recorded data, we extracted examples of tangles and classified them into 6 categories, using deceleration lights and sudden changes in the running trajectory as a guideline. As a result of estimating the trajectory of the related vehicles every 1/30th of a second for each of the above categories and analyzing the process leading up to the complication in detail, it was found that in the patterns where the risk was particularly high, there was a delay in recognizing lane reduction due to regulations and a parallel It was presumed that the main cause was a miscommunication with the running vehicle. We proposed a complication index PIC, which evaluates the risk by the area of polygons with lane reduction points and related vehicles as vertices, and confirmed its applicability.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
交通安全; 工事規制; 走行軌跡; 錯綜指標; 高速道路