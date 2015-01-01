Abstract

In recent years, many attempts have been made to evaluate the risk of accidents on residential roads using vehicle probe data. However, theoretical consideration of the effect of improving the accuracy of site-specific accident risk assessment by utilizing probe data has not been sufficiently conducted. Therefore, in this study, we first constructed a theoretical model for evaluating the risk of crossing accidents, calculated the theoretical risk of accidents, and generated accident data and vehicle probe data (passage amount, number of sudden decelerations) by probabilistic trials. . Then, the theoretical accident risk was compared with the estimated accident risk using each generated data, and the effect of improving the risk estimation accuracy by using probe data was evaluated. As a result, while it was confirmed that the use of the probe passing amount improved the accuracy of hazard estimation, in the framework of this theoretical model, there were cases where the effect of using the rapid deceleration rate did not appear due to the probe penetration rate.



===



近年，自動車プローブデータを活用した生活道路の地点別事故危険性評価の試みが盛んとなっている．しかし，プローブデータ活用による地点別事故危険性評価の精度向上効果についての理論的考察は十分には行われていない．そこで本研究では，まず出合頭事故危険性評価理論モデルを構築し，理論上の事故危険性の算出，および確率試行による事故データ，自動車プローブデータ（通過量，急減速数）の生成を行った．そして，理論上事故危険性と，生成された各データを用いた推定事故危険性との比較を行い，プローブデータ活用による危険性推定精度向上効果を評価した．その結果，プローブ通過量活用による危険性推定精度の向上が確認できた一方，本理論モデルの枠組みにおいては，プローブ普及率により，急減速数活用による効果が表れない場合も見られた．

Language: ja