|
Citation
|
Inagaki R, Matsuo K, Sugiki N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 89-93.
|
Vernacular Title
|
プローブデタ活用による地点別事故危険性評価の精度向上効果に関する基礎的研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, many attempts have been made to evaluate the risk of accidents on residential roads using vehicle probe data. However, theoretical consideration of the effect of improving the accuracy of site-specific accident risk assessment by utilizing probe data has not been sufficiently conducted. Therefore, in this study, we first constructed a theoretical model for evaluating the risk of crossing accidents, calculated the theoretical risk of accidents, and generated accident data and vehicle probe data (passage amount, number of sudden decelerations) by probabilistic trials. . Then, the theoretical accident risk was compared with the estimated accident risk using each generated data, and the effect of improving the risk estimation accuracy by using probe data was evaluated. As a result, while it was confirmed that the use of the probe passing amount improved the accuracy of hazard estimation, in the framework of this theoretical model, there were cases where the effect of using the rapid deceleration rate did not appear due to the probe penetration rate.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
プローブデータ; 事故危険性評価; 出合頭事故; 生活道路; 確率試行