Matsuo K, Noguchi M, Sugiki N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 101-107.
安全島のない電停における交通信号連携による安全対策の検討
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, as a safety measure at Higashida Station, which is the only tram stop in Toyohashi City where an anzen island cannot be installed, we decided to turn the traffic lights in the east-west direction red when a tram arrives at the stop (getting on or off). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects and impacts on automobile traffic flow of the traffic signal coordination measures. As a result of analyzing the boarding and alighting situations by video observation, it was found that the rate of unsafe boarding and alighting was high in the case of "getting off only" without boarding, and that when the traffic light was green when boarding and alighting, it was unsafe compared to when it was red. It was found that the rate of getting on and off was high. In addition, micro-traffic simulations were conducted to analyze the effects of this traffic signal coordination measure on vehicle traffic smoothness.
Language: ja
シミュレーション; 交通安全; 信号連携; 安全島; 路面電車; 電停