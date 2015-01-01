Abstract

In this study, as a safety measure at Higashida Station, which is the only tram stop in Toyohashi City where an anzen island cannot be installed, we decided to turn the traffic lights in the east-west direction red when a tram arrives at the stop (getting on or off). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects and impacts on automobile traffic flow of the traffic signal coordination measures. As a result of analyzing the boarding and alighting situations by video observation, it was found that the rate of unsafe boarding and alighting was high in the case of "getting off only" without boarding, and that when the traffic light was green when boarding and alighting, it was unsafe compared to when it was red. It was found that the rate of getting on and off was high. In addition, micro-traffic simulations were conducted to analyze the effects of this traffic signal coordination measure on vehicle traffic smoothness.



===



本研究では，豊橋市の電停のうち，唯一安全島が設置できない東田電停における安全対策として，「電停への路面電車の到着（乗降）に合わせて東西方向の信号現示を赤にすること」 （以下，本信号連携策）について，その効果や自動車交通流への影響などを評価することを目的とした．ビデオ観測による乗降状況の分析を行った結果， 乗車がない「降車のみ」の場合に安全でない乗降の割合が高いこと，乗降時の信号現示が青の場合は赤の場合に比べて安全でない乗降の割合が高いことなどが明らかとなった．さらに，ミクロ交通シミュレーションにより本信号連携策が自動車交通円滑性に与える影響を分析した結果，東西方向の自動車交通処理に大きな影響は与えないことが予想された．

Language: ja