|
Citation
|
Sakurai R, Ihoroi N, Fukuda D. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 109-116.
|
Vernacular Title
|
観光地への混雑課金導入が周遊行動に与える影響の分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, overtourism due to an increase in the number of tourists has become a global problem. In some areas, the introduction of congestion pricing is being considered as a countermeasure, but many of the existing examples of introduction target urban centers where commuter traffic is prominent. It is difficult to predict the effect of policy introduction. In this study, we constructed an activity-type traffic behavior model for sightseeing excursions by extending the framework of the mixed integer programming problem. Then, we calculated the dynamic user equilibrium allocation of the tourist movement and activity schedule considering the increase in travel time due to congestion, and predicted the change in the amount of sightseeing excursions. As a result of the analysis assuming Kamakura City, it was shown that the congestion of the network is resolved as the fee increases, but the utility of tourists decreases.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
TDM; アクティビティモデル; 動的利用者均衡; 混雑課金; 観光周遊行動