Citation
Katai T, Shimamoto H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 129-136.
Vernacular Title
プローブ交通量と推定経路交通量の比較分析～バスレーン規制前後を例にして～
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this study, we compared the route traffic volume estimated by the inverse estimation model with the route traffic volume aggregated from the probe data for the period before and after the bus lane regulation was fully implemented in Miyazaki City. As a result, in February, which corresponds to the post-bus lane regulation for both traffic volumes, during the regulation time period, the traffic volume not only in the bus lane regulation section but also in the vicinity of the regulation section decreased, while the bus lane regulation before and after the regulation period decreased. It was confirmed that the traffic volume around the section and the regulation section tends to increase. On the other hand, as a different trend between the two, the aggregation results of the probe data show that the number of passing vehicles on toll roads located further away from the regulation section increased during the regulation time period in February, which corresponds to after the regulation. We confirmed that the route traffic volume estimated by the model did not show such a tendency.
Language: ja
Keywords
プローブデータ; 交通規制; 利用者行動; 経路交通量推定モデル