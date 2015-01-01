Abstract

In this study, we compared the route traffic volume estimated by the inverse estimation model with the route traffic volume aggregated from the probe data for the period before and after the bus lane regulation was fully implemented in Miyazaki City. As a result, in February, which corresponds to the post-bus lane regulation for both traffic volumes, during the regulation time period, the traffic volume not only in the bus lane regulation section but also in the vicinity of the regulation section decreased, while the bus lane regulation before and after the regulation period decreased. It was confirmed that the traffic volume around the section and the regulation section tends to increase. On the other hand, as a different trend between the two, the aggregation results of the probe data show that the number of passing vehicles on toll roads located further away from the regulation section increased during the regulation time period in February, which corresponds to after the regulation. We confirmed that the route traffic volume estimated by the model did not show such a tendency.



本研究では宮崎市においてバスレーン規制が本格実施された前後の期間を対象として，プローブデータを集計した経路交通量と逆推定モデルにより推定された経路交通量の比較を行った．その結果，2 つの交通量に共通してバスレーン規制後に相当する 2 月において，規制時間帯中はバスレーン規制区間のみならず規制区間周辺の交通量も減少する一方で，規制時間帯前後はバスレーン規制区間と規制区間周辺の交通量が増加する傾向にあることを確認した．一方，両者の異なる傾向として，プローブデータの集計結果では，規制後に相当する 2 月の規制時間帯中において，規制区間よりも離れた場所に位置する有料道路の通過台数が増加したが，逆推定モデルにより推定された経路交通量ではそのような傾向が見られないことを確認した．

