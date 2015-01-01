|
自己実現シグナルに基づく交通情報提供方法のオンライン実験研究
For autonomous decentralized traffic management that aims to improve traffic flow by providing appropriate traffic information, Iwase et al. Proposed. Furthermore, Ukai and Fukuda verified the effect of self-actualization signals on hunting suppression through group experiments. However, the experiment was small-scale and insufficient to properly analyze the anti-hunting effect. Therefore, in this study, we conducted an interactive online route selection experiment in which a larger number of subjects participated, and analyzed the suppression effect of hunting by self-actualization signals. As a result of the experiment, it was confirmed that hunting is suppressed when the scattering of traffic information based on self-actualization signals is large. Furthermore, we statistically analyzed the information compliance behavior at the individual level using the Mixed Logit Model and clarified the determinants.
Congestion game; Online experiment; Route choice; Self-fulfilling signal; Traffic information; オンライン実験; 交通情報; 混雑ゲーム; 経路選択; 自己実現シグナル