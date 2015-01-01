Abstract

For autonomous decentralized traffic management that aims to improve traffic flow by providing appropriate traffic information, Iwase et al. Proposed. Furthermore, Ukai and Fukuda verified the effect of self-actualization signals on hunting suppression through group experiments. However, the experiment was small-scale and insufficient to properly analyze the anti-hunting effect. Therefore, in this study, we conducted an interactive online route selection experiment in which a larger number of subjects participated, and analyzed the suppression effect of hunting by self-actualization signals. As a result of the experiment, it was confirmed that hunting is suppressed when the scattering of traffic information based on self-actualization signals is large. Furthermore, we statistically analyzed the information compliance behavior at the individual level using the Mixed Logit Model and clarified the determinants.



適切な交通情報の提供により交通流の改善を図る自律分散型交通管理のため、Iwase et al. は交通流の振動現象（ハンチング）を抑制する情報提供方式である "自己実現シグナル"の概念を提案した。さらに鵜飼・福田は、自己実現シグナルによるハンチング抑制効果を集団室内実験を通じて検証した。しかし、その実験は小規模でハンチング抑制効果を適切に分析するには不十分であった。そこで本研究では、より多数の被験者が参加するインタラクティブ・オンライン経路選択実験を実施し、自己実現シグナルによるハンチングの抑制効果を分析した。実験の結果、自己実現シグナルに基づく交通情報の散らばりが大きい場合においてハンチングの抑制効果が確認された。さらに、 Mixed Logit Model を用いて個人レベルでの情報遵守行動を統計分析し、その規定要因を明らかにした。

Language: ja