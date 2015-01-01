|
Suzuki M, Yamada R. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 151-155.
信号機付き横断歩道における青点滅時の子供の横断挙動に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In response to the accident that occurred in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture in June 2021, measures against accidents on school routes for elementary school students have been recognized again as an issue. In the same year, joint inspections of school roads were carried out nationwide, and 76,404 places where countermeasures were required were extracted. It is expected that the number of such cases will increase. Considering that it is necessary to thoroughly observe rules on school routes, this study investigated the crossing behavior of elementary school students at crosswalks with traffic lights. As a result, it was clarified that there are pedestrian crossings where children do not force themselves to cross even when adults do not force them to do so. In addition to misjudgment of traffic conditions, this violation behavior can be influenced by factors different from the road environment, such as group behavior being prioritized, lack of attention, and violations by adults. It is suggested that the …
交通安全; 信号現示; 横断歩道; 通学路; SR2S