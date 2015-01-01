Abstract

In 2021, about 6.5% of the traffic accident fatalities while crossing the pedestrian crossing died due to the driver's violation of crossing pedestrian obstruction. I can see that there is no situation. Based on this situation, the police are strengthening crackdowns, but it is thought that there is a limit to their effectiveness. In this research, we believe that if it becomes possible to clearly convey the intention of pedestrians to cross to the driver, it will be possible to further improve the rate of temporary stops. I paid attention to it and conducted a survey. As a result, it was clarified that the standing position had more influence on the stopping rate of vehicles in the crossing waiting method than behavior. He also suggested that the effect of standing position and behavior on the stopping rate could be enhanced if the vehicle does not take evasive action.



令和 3 年における横断歩道横断中の交通事故死者数のうち約 6.5 割がドライバーの横断歩行者妨害違反により亡くなっていることから、一時停止義務などの横断歩道における歩行者優先が必ずしも遵守されていない状況が伺える。この現状を踏まえ、警察は取り締まりの強化を行っているがその効果にも限界があると考えられる。本研究では、歩行者側からの横断意思をドライバーに明確に伝えることが可能となれば、より一時停止率を向上させることが可能となると考え、横断待機時の歩行者の立ち位置と振る舞いに着目し調査を行った。その結果、自動車の停止率には、横断待機方法では振る舞いよりも立ち位置の方が影響を与えることが明らかとなった。また、自動車に回避行動をさせなければ、立ち位置や振る舞いによる停止率への効果を高められる可能性を示唆した。

