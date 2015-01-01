|
Citation
Fujita R, Yamada M, Hashimoto S, Uno H, Min-Jeong P. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 157-164.
Vernacular Title
無信号横断歩道における歩行者の立ち位置と振る舞いが自動車の一時停止挙動に及ぼす影響に関する考察
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In 2021, about 6.5% of the traffic accident fatalities while crossing the pedestrian crossing died due to the driver's violation of crossing pedestrian obstruction. I can see that there is no situation. Based on this situation, the police are strengthening crackdowns, but it is thought that there is a limit to their effectiveness. In this research, we believe that if it becomes possible to clearly convey the intention of pedestrians to cross to the driver, it will be possible to further improve the rate of temporary stops. I paid attention to it and conducted a survey. As a result, it was clarified that the standing position had more influence on the stopping rate of vehicles in the crossing waiting method than behavior. He also suggested that the effect of standing position and behavior on the stopping rate could be enhanced if the vehicle does not take evasive action.
Language: ja
Keywords
一時停止; 交通安全; 歩行者; 無信号横断歩道; 立ち位置