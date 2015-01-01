|
Citation
|
Abe M, Uno H, Terabe S, Yaginuma H, Tanaka K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 165-170.
|
Vernacular Title
|
横断歩道外横断における歩行者とドライバーの挙動の把握
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although the number of traffic accidents and the number of fatalities in Japan has been decreasing year by year, about 60% of pedestrians have committed fatal accidents due to crossing violations. It is necessary to clarify. In this study, we analyzed the behavior of both pedestrians and drivers by conducting a video observation survey at unsignalized pedestrian crossings. As a result, it was found that pedestrians outside the pedestrian crossing tended not to check left, not to bow before crossing, and to ride bicycles. It was also found that pedestrians tend to use crosswalks when automobile traffic is flowing in the back lane. Focusing on the road environment, it was found that the walking area is related to the factor of crossing outside the pedestrian crossing, and it was suggested that it is necessary to improve the position of the crosswalk and the walking area together.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
コミュニケーション行動; 交通安全; 横断歩道外横断; 歩行者