Citation
Arai M, Kihira M, Mori K, Hagita K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 179-186.
Vernacular Title
横断歩道データから計算した交差点幾何特徴量データセットの作成と左折事故分析への応用
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Abstract
The geometric structure of intersections is considered to be a factor that affects various traffic accident risks, but further investigation is required to clarify the effects of each feature value that indicates the geometric structure. Therefore, in this paper, we focus on the distance between crosswalks and crosswalk setback distance among such feature values, and calculate them using position data of crosswalks created based on traffic control information, which is open data. We created a data set that can be used for traffic accident risk analysis. Using the obtained data set, we analyzed left-turn accidents that occurred at intersections in Chiba Prefecture, and found that the calculated crosswalk setback distance affects the ratio of entrapment accidents in left-turn accidents at intersections of a certain size or larger. was shown.
Language: ja
Keywords
交差点のコンパクト化; 交差点幾何構造; 交通事故; 交通安全; 左折事故