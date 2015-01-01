Abstract

In recent years, there has been growing interest in transforming street spaces from vehicle-centric to more local, pedestrian-centric spaces. Especially in the new normal era, a new local design that enhances people's sense of self-efficacy and happiness will be required in the future. In order to realize this, it is necessary to improve the quality of pedestrian spaces, that is, improve both walkability and lingerability from the viewpoint of people-centered transportation town planning. Therefore, in this research, we aim to evaluate the spatial performance and analyze its factors by using image recognition technology for walking spaces in Japan. First, we performed a walking space evaluation using a fine-tuned image recognition AI model, and visualized and identified spatial elements that affect spatial performance using Grad-CAM. Through the positioning of each space, we grasped the relationship between target spaces and obtained important knowledge for improving the spatial performance of walking spaces in Japan.



===



近年、街路空間を車中心の空間からよりローカルな歩行者中心の空間へと転換することに関心が高まっている。特にニューノーマル時代のもとでは、今後、人々の自己効力感や幸福感を高めるためのニューローカルデザインが求められる。この実現に向けては、ひと中心の交通まちづくりの観点から歩行空間の質的向上、すなわち Walkability と共に Lingerability の向上が必要である。そこで本研究では、国内の歩行空間を対象として、画像認識技術を活用し、空間性能の評価およびその要因分析を目的とする。まず、ファインチューニングを施した画像認識 AI モデルによる歩行空間評価を実施し、Grad-CAM を用いて空間性能に影響を及ぼす空間要素を可視化し、特定した。そして各空間のポジショニングを通じて対象空間同士の関係性を把握し、国内の歩行空間の空間性能改善に向けた重要な知見を得た。

Language: ja