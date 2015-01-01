|
Mizutani A, Hino S, Matsuo K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 207-213.
休憩者のパーソナルスペース形成に歩行者が与える影響
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, we conducted an experiment to find out what kind of personal space a person resting outdoors forms with respect to a person moving while walking, and analyzed and considered the results. In the experiment, we measured and compared the personal space of a person who was seen as a resting person and a person who was seen as a pedestrian approaching the subject while walking. It was found that the personal space created by resters for pedestrians tends to expand more than the personal space created for stationary people in conventional indoor surveys. Although a more detailed investigation is required, the personal space of a person resting with respect to a pedestrian is related to the environment of the street space such as "position", "posture", and "direction", and the smaller the actual amount of space, the more the pedestrian's personal space becomes. It is thought that there is a possibility that the reaction when approaching is increased.
ストリートテラス; パーソナルスペース; 心理的領域; 街路空間活用