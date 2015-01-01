Abstract

At public facilities such as stations, barrier-free routes have been developed. Barrier-free measures to date have not been sufficiently evaluated from the perspective of user-centered convenience. In this study, we designed and implemented a Stated Preference (SP) survey on route selection in station premises, which can be applied to a route selection behavior model based on a discrete choice model and can obtain parameters. By constructing and applying the NL model corresponding to the results of the SP survey, we clarified the route selection characteristics in the station premises. From the estimation results, it was clarified that the installation of rubber combs that enable wheelchair users and their caregivers to get on and off without the assistance of station staff leads to a significant reduction in the burden compared to the effect of shortening time. The importance of improving the environment for boarding and disembarking was suggested.



駅をはじめとした公共施設では、バリアフリールートの整備が進められてきた。これまでのバリアフリー施策では、利用者を基軸とした利便性等の観点からの評価が十分には実施されていない現状がある。本研究では、離散選択モデルに基づく経路選択行動モデルに適用し、パラメータを求めることが可能な駅構内の経路選択に関する Stated Preference（SP）調査を設計し、実施した。SP 調査の結果に対応する NL モデルを構築・適用することにより、駅構内での経路選択特性を明らかにした。推定結果より、車いす利用者及びその介助者にとって、駅員の介助を要さずに乗降ができるくし状ゴムの設置は、時間短縮効果と比較して大きな負担軽減につながることが明らかになり、自力乗降可能な環境整備の重要性が示唆された。

