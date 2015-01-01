|
Citation
Kusakabe T, Arai Y, Honma K, Sugino K, Suga Y, Niwa Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 215-222.
Vernacular Title
車いす利用者の駅構内経路選択行動モデル構築のための Stated Preference 調査
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
At public facilities such as stations, barrier-free routes have been developed. Barrier-free measures to date have not been sufficiently evaluated from the perspective of user-centered convenience. In this study, we designed and implemented a Stated Preference (SP) survey on route selection in station premises, which can be applied to a route selection behavior model based on a discrete choice model and can obtain parameters. By constructing and applying the NL model corresponding to the results of the SP survey, we clarified the route selection characteristics in the station premises. From the estimation results, it was clarified that the installation of rubber combs that enable wheelchair users and their caregivers to get on and off without the assistance of station staff leads to a significant reduction in the burden compared to the effect of shortening time. The importance of improving the environment for boarding and disembarking was suggested.
Language: ja
Keywords
SP 調査; バリアフリー; 経路選択行動; 車いす; 駅