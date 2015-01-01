|
Citation
|
Arita Y, Takahashi K, Sasaki K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 237-240.
|
Vernacular Title
|
途上国における社会経済インフラの計画・運営管理にかかるビッグデータの活用手法：ラオスにおける携帯位置情報と都市・交通インフラ計画への適用にかかる一考察
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In developing countries, due to the availability and low cost of data, the utilization of big data related to infrastructure planning, maintenance and operation is expected. However, taking the example of urban and transportation infrastructure planning and design work carried out with assistance from Japan, we still rely on various transportation surveys and actual measurement surveys, including large-scale person trip surveys. Big data is not used effectively. In this study, we used GPS probe data in Laos and compared it with a survey of person trips conducted in Laos. The applicability to infrastructure planning work was verified.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
GPS プローブデータ; ビックデータ; 都市交通; 開発途上国