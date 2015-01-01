Abstract

In developing countries, due to the availability and low cost of data, the utilization of big data related to infrastructure planning, maintenance and operation is expected. However, taking the example of urban and transportation infrastructure planning and design work carried out with assistance from Japan, we still rely on various transportation surveys and actual measurement surveys, including large-scale person trip surveys. Big data is not used effectively. In this study, we used GPS probe data in Laos and compared it with a survey of person trips conducted in Laos. The applicability to infrastructure planning work was verified.



開発途上国においては、データの入手容易性や低廉性から、インフラの計画、整備・運営にかかるビックデータの活用が期待されている。しかしながら、我が国の支援で実施される都市・交通インフラの計画・設計業務を例にとっても、未だ大規模なパーソントリップ調査を含む各種交通調査や実測調査に頼っており、途上国の計画業務の現場においてビックデータは有効活用されていない。本研究では、ラオスにおいて GPS プローブデータを活用し、同国で実施されたパーソントリップ調査と比較しながら、GPS データの特性、トリップの推計や定義の際の課題を把握し、同 GPS データの都市・交通インフラの計画業務への適用可能性を検証した。

