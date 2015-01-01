|
Kobayashi T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 247-252.
細街路と幹線道路の交通量変動の類似性に関する分析 小林 貴
The purpose of this research is to show the similarity of traffic volume fluctuations between narrow streets and main roads in order to develop a method for estimating the traffic volume of narrow streets where traffic volume has not been observed from the traffic volume of main roads. . The following three points were clarified as a result of analyzing the traffic volume fluctuations in pairs of narrow streets and nearby arterial roads of about 9,000 cross sections nationwide. First, a high correlation (mean 0.7) was observed in the traffic volume fluctuations of pairs. Second, the pair correlation was significantly higher than the apparent correlation (correlation between main roads and between minor streets) arising from similarity of traffic volume fluctuations across the region. Third, pairs near a highway tend to have higher correlations than pairs separated by more than 5 km, and parallel pairs tend to have higher correlations than crossed pairs. These similarities are considered to indicate the possibility of estimating the traffic volume of narrow streets from the traffic volume of surrounding arterial roads.
Language: ja
幹線道路交通量; 細街路交通量; 類似性分析