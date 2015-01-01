Abstract

In this study, we hypothesized that the increase in drowsiness would be reduced and performance related to safe driving would be improved by releasing attention while driving on a highway, and we verified this hypothesis using a driving simulator. When driving on a highway, drive for a long time in a monotonous environment while maintaining your attention to the far ahead in the direction of travel. As a result, the driver falls into a habituation state, drowsiness increases, and driving performance related to safe driving deteriorates. Release of attention is effective in mitigating habituation, and in this study, we examined the effect of release of attention on reducing increased drowsiness and improving driving performance related to safe driving based on dual tasks. As a result, attentional release reduced the increase in drowsiness and improved driving performance related to safe driving, supporting the hypothesis.



本研究では、高速道路走行時の注意の解放により、眠気の上昇が軽減し、安全運転に関わるパフォーマンスが改善するとの仮説を措定し、ドライビングシミュレーターを用いて同仮説を検証した。高速道路走行時は、進行方向遠前方に注意を維持しながら、単調な環境下を長時間運転する。そのため、ドライバーは馴化状態に陥り、眠気が上昇し、安全運転に関わる運転パフォーマンスが悪化する。馴化の緩和には、注意の解放が有効であり、本研究では、眠気上昇の軽減ならびに、安全運転に関わる運転パフォーマンスの改善に対する注意の解放効果を二重課題に基づき検討した。その結果、注意の解放により、眠気の上昇が軽減し、安全運転に関わる運転パフォーマンスが改善する、すなわち、仮説を支持する結果が得られた。

