Citation
Hayashi S, Shirayanagi H, Kurauchi S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 253-260.
Vernacular Title
生体観測デバイスを用いた高速道路走行時の漫然運転に対する注意の解放効果分析
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this study, we hypothesized that the increase in drowsiness would be reduced and performance related to safe driving would be improved by releasing attention while driving on a highway, and we verified this hypothesis using a driving simulator. When driving on a highway, drive for a long time in a monotonous environment while maintaining your attention to the far ahead in the direction of travel. As a result, the driver falls into a habituation state, drowsiness increases, and driving performance related to safe driving deteriorates. Release of attention is effective in mitigating habituation, and in this study, we examined the effect of release of attention on reducing increased drowsiness and improving driving performance related to safe driving based on dual tasks. As a result, attentional release reduced the increase in drowsiness and improved driving performance related to safe driving, supporting the hypothesis.
Language: ja
Keywords
注意の解放; 漫然運転; 眠気; 馴化