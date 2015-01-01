Abstract

The spread of advanced driver assistance systems such as collision damage mitigation brakes is expected to improve the safety and smoothness of road traffic. On the other hand, among the traffic accidents that have occurred in recent years, there are concerns about an increase in collisions at the beginning of construction sections. In order to solve this problem, in this research, we thought that priority should be given to countermeasures that focus on drivers, so we devised a design of regulation information at the beginning of a construction section that is easy to see and convey instructions, and attempted to evaluate it. We collected driving behavior data and hearing data from indoor driving experiments using a driving simulator. As a result of the analysis, it was suggested that the beginning of the construction section, which includes a sign vehicle with a red and white checkered background and an arrow urging a lane change that is greatly emphasized, is a regulatory information design that can be expected to reduce the risk of accidents. .



衝突被害軽減ブレーキなどの先進運転支援システムの普及による，道路交通の安全性，円滑性向上が期待されている．しかし一方で，近年発生した交通事故のうち，工事区間始端部における衝突事故増加が各方面で懸念されている．この問題に対し，本研究では，運転手に焦点を当てた対策を優先すべきと考え，視認しやすく指示が伝わりやすい，工事区間始端部の規制情報デザインを考案し，評価を試みた．ドライビング・シミュレータを用いた室内走行実験から，運転挙動データとヒアリングデータを収集した．分析の結果，背景が赤と白の市松模様で，車線変更を促す矢印が大きく強調された標識車を含む工事区間始端部が，事故リスク低減を期待できる規制情報デザインであるという示唆を得た．

