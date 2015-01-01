|
Iida K, Maruhashi K, Oota K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 261-267.
事故リスク低減に向けた工事区間始端部の規制情報デザイン
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
The spread of advanced driver assistance systems such as collision damage mitigation brakes is expected to improve the safety and smoothness of road traffic. On the other hand, among the traffic accidents that have occurred in recent years, there are concerns about an increase in collisions at the beginning of construction sections. In order to solve this problem, in this research, we thought that priority should be given to countermeasures that focus on drivers, so we devised a design of regulation information at the beginning of a construction section that is easy to see and convey instructions, and attempted to evaluate it. We collected driving behavior data and hearing data from indoor driving experiments using a driving simulator. As a result of the analysis, it was suggested that the beginning of the construction section, which includes a sign vehicle with a red and white checkered background and an arrow urging a lane change that is greatly emphasized, is a regulatory information design that can be expected to reduce the risk of accidents. .
ドライビング・シミュレータ; 工事区間始端部; 標識車; 規制情報デザイン