Honma H, Kato H, Ishigaki H, Kiyomiya H, Nakabayashi Y, Ishida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 269-275.
関越道（下）における車線キープグリーンラインによる渋滞対策の効果検証
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In the section between Higashimatsuyama IC and Arashiyama Ogawa IC, which has three lanes on one side of the Kan-Etsu Expressway (bottom), the "Lane Keep Green Line", which constructs green road markings on the inside of the lane boundary line and the outside line of the roadway, is installed on intercity highways nationwide. It was the first implementation on the road as a traffic congestion countermeasure. In this study, traffic capacity analysis, lane utilization rate analysis, and lane change situation analysis were performed for the purpose of verifying the effect of this lane-keeping green line. As a result of verifying the effect, vehicles that were initially using the first and second driving lanes on the upstream side began to continue using the lanes, resulting in a decrease in the overtaking lane utilization rate. It was found that the number of lane changes decreased. Due to such traffic behavior, the traffic flow rate at the time of congestion has increased. It was clarified that the lane-keeping green line is effective against congestion and functions as a simple non-structural countermeasure.
交通容量; 渋滞対策; 車線キープグリーンライン; 車線利用率