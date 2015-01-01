Abstract

In the section between Higashimatsuyama IC and Arashiyama Ogawa IC, which has three lanes on one side of the Kan-Etsu Expressway (bottom), the "Lane Keep Green Line", which constructs green road markings on the inside of the lane boundary line and the outside line of the roadway, is installed on intercity highways nationwide. It was the first implementation on the road as a traffic congestion countermeasure. In this study, traffic capacity analysis, lane utilization rate analysis, and lane change situation analysis were performed for the purpose of verifying the effect of this lane-keeping green line. As a result of verifying the effect, vehicles that were initially using the first and second driving lanes on the upstream side began to continue using the lanes, resulting in a decrease in the overtaking lane utilization rate. It was found that the number of lane changes decreased. Due to such traffic behavior, the traffic flow rate at the time of congestion has increased. It was clarified that the lane-keeping green line is effective against congestion and functions as a simple non-structural countermeasure.



===



関越道（下）の片側 3 車線区間である東松山 IC～嵐山小川 IC では、車線境界線や車道外側線の内側に緑線の路面標示を施工する「車線キープグリーンライン」を、全国の都市間高速道路で初めて渋滞対策として実施した。本研究では、この車線キープグリーンラインの効果検証を目的として、交通容量分析と車線利用率分析、車線変更状況分析を行った。効果検証の結果、上流側で当初第 1 走行車線と第 2 走行車線を利用していた車両が、当該車線を利用し続けるようになり、その結果として追越車線利用率が低下することや、車線変更回数が減少することを把握した。このような交通挙動になったことで、渋滞発生時交通流率が増加した。車線キープグリーンラインは、渋滞対策効果があり、簡易的なソフト対策として機能することを明らかにした。

Language: ja