Citation
Hasegawa H, Tamura C, Kasai M, Tamura T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 277-282.
Vernacular Title
視線計測可能な実写VRによる視覚的な高速道路逆走対策の評価
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The rate of fatalities and injuries due to wrong-way driving on expressways is high, and the importance of countermeasures against wrong-way driving is high. In this study, we focused on elderly people, who are the most likely to cause wrong-way driving accidents, as a visual countermeasure against wrong-way driving, which is often the case. We created it and conducted a video viewing experiment. For the participants in the experiment, we measured their gaze behavior and brain activity during viewing using VR that can measure eye gaze and NIRS that can measure brain activity. did. As a result of evaluating the effectiveness of countermeasures against reverse driving by these analyses, it became clear that the most effective countermeasure against reverse driving is the arrow marking on the road surface regardless of the snow season or non-snow season.
Keywords
交通安全; 仮想現実; 視線計測; 高速道路の逆走対策