Abstract

The rate of fatalities and injuries due to wrong-way driving on expressways is high, and the importance of countermeasures against wrong-way driving is high. In this study, we focused on elderly people, who are the most likely to cause wrong-way driving accidents, as a visual countermeasure against wrong-way driving, which is often the case. We created it and conducted a video viewing experiment. For the participants in the experiment, we measured their gaze behavior and brain activity during viewing using VR that can measure eye gaze and NIRS that can measure brain activity. did. As a result of evaluating the effectiveness of countermeasures against reverse driving by these analyses, it became clear that the most effective countermeasure against reverse driving is the arrow marking on the road surface regardless of the snow season or non-snow season.



===



高速道路における逆走での死傷事故率は高く逆走対策の重要性は高い．本研究では特に事例の多い視覚的な逆走対策について，最も逆走事故を起こしやすい年齢層である高齢者を対象とし，積雪期・非積雪期の逆走を疑似体験が可能な実写VRを作成し，映像視聴実験を行った．実験参加者に対しては，視線計測可能なVR・脳活動計測可能なNIRSを用いて視聴時の視線挙動・脳活動を計測し，実験実施後のアンケート調査で対策実施箇所に対する認識状況を調査した．これらの分析によって逆走対策の有効性を評価した結果，逆走対策として最も有効であるのは積雪期・非積雪期問わず路面上の矢印標示であることが明らかとなった．

Language: en