Citation
Nagami Y, Min W, Yakushiji M, Aoki H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 283-287.
Vernacular Title
一般道路から高速道路入口へのカラー舗装による進路誘導の評価
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
One of the causes of reverse driving on highways is incorrect entry into IC exits. In this study, we conducted a comparative evaluation of color pavement and character road markings for the purpose of route guidance on a route from a general road to an IC entrance via an intersection. Colored pavement on all sides, both sides, none, intersections with solid lines, dashed lines, none, expressway entrances with vertical or horizontal character markings, 9 samples were created from a 3 x 3 Latin square and a driving simulator was run We conducted an evaluation experiment using As a result, it was found that the type of colored pavement had the greatest influence on the induction effect, and although full-surface pavement received the highest evaluation, double-sided pavement also had 60% of the effect. Within the intersection, the solid line was the most highly evaluated, and the dashed line was about 50% of the effect.
Language: ja
Keywords
ドライビングシミュレータ; 交通安全; 逆走対策