One of the causes of reverse driving on highways is incorrect entry into IC exits. In this study, we conducted a comparative evaluation of color pavement and character road markings for the purpose of route guidance on a route from a general road to an IC entrance via an intersection. Colored pavement on all sides, both sides, none, intersections with solid lines, dashed lines, none, expressway entrances with vertical or horizontal character markings, 9 samples were created from a 3 x 3 Latin square and a driving simulator was run We conducted an evaluation experiment using As a result, it was found that the type of colored pavement had the greatest influence on the induction effect, and although full-surface pavement received the highest evaluation, double-sided pavement also had 60% of the effect. Within the intersection, the solid line was the most highly evaluated, and the dashed line was about 50% of the effect.



高速道路での逆走の原因の一つに IC 出口部への誤進入が挙げられる。本研究では一般道路から交差点を経由して IC 入口へと進むルートの進路誘導を目的とした、カラー舗装や文字による路面標示の比較評価を行った。カラー舗装は全面、両側、無し、交差点内は実線、破線、無し、高速入口部は文字標示の縦配置、横配置、無しとし、３×３ラテン方格により９サンプルを作成し、ドライビングシミュレータを用いた評価実験を行った。その結果、誘導効果への影響が最も大きいのはカラー舗装のタイプであり、全面舗装が最も評価が高いものの、両側舗装でもその６割の効果があることが分かった。交差点内では実線が最も評価が高く、破線はその５割程度の効果であった。

