Abstract

Since road markings occupy most of the driver's field of vision, they are effective in conveying messages, and various character markings are laid out as non-statutory markings. The authors are developing a 3D character display that makes the characters appear three-dimensional, and have cited its high readability as a feature, but have not made a quantitative comparison with ordinary 2D character display. Therefore, in this study, an experiment was conducted to evaluate the visual recognition distance and readable distance from the driver's viewpoint for each type of road marking including 3D marking. As a result, the visibility distance was in the range of 60-70m, with little influence on the type of road marking. It was found that the readable distance affects the type of pavement markings, and 3D markings are readable from 13-20m farther than 2D markings. The reason for this is the character arrangement, and it was found that the readability tends to be higher when the character is written horizontally rather than vertically and the height of each character is high.



===



路面標示は運転者の視野の大部分を占めることから、メッセージの伝達に有効であり、法定外表示として様々な文字標示が敷設されている。筆者らは文字が立体的に見える 3D 文字標示の開発を進めており、その可読性の高さを特徴として挙げているが、通常の 2D 文字標示との定量的な比較は行っていない。そこで、本研究では、3D 標示を含めた路面標示の種類別の運転者視点による視認距離と可読距離の評価実験を行った。その結果、視認距離は路面標示の種類にあまり影響せず、60～70m の範囲であった。可読距離は路面標示の種類に影響し、3D 標示は 2D 標示と比べて 13～20m 遠くから可読出来ることが分かった。その要因は文字配置であり、縦書きよりも横書きで、かつ一文字の文字高が高い方が可読性が高い傾向にあることが分かった。

Language: ja